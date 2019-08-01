Soccer

WATCH | NFD finally gets a sponsorship and televised matches

01 August 2019 - 12:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza with GladAfrica chairman Noel Mashaba after the NFD sponsorship announcement.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced GladAfrica as the new sponsors of the National First Division (NFD) for the coming five years.

South Africa’s second-tier league‚ which has been without a sponsor for a number of years‚ will be known as the GladAfrica Championship‚ where the winners will pocket R3-million‚ runners-up R1.5-million and third-placed finishers R1-million.

Making the announcement on Thursday and also confirming that some of the matches will be live on television‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said the league is delighted to be partnering with a black-owned South African organisation.

“We are naturally pleased and appreciate GladAfrica’s visionary leadership’s recognition of the strategic fit in anchoring a developmental football property that the National First Division is‚” Khoza said.

“GladAfrica is in the built environment business – these are engineers‚ project managers and environment experts who understand that sound foundations and particular attention to sustainability are indispensible for the future.

“The NFD matches and delivers the build and sustainability offering that GladAfrica delivers to our nation.”

GladAfrica chairman Noel Mashaba said the opportunity to work with the PSL could not have come at a better time.

“We have grown to relish a good challenge and taking on complex opportunities as a business‚” Mashaba said.

“We have seen value in progressive partnerships‚ a key driving factor behind our success. This partnership is yet another milestone in the journey of building a formidable African business.”

