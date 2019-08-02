Stuart Baxter no longer had confidence that his input would “help forward the project” for Bafana Bafana‚ he said on his resignation as national team coach on Friday.

Strangely‚ Baxter’s announcement was made at a privately-called press conference‚ arranged by his agent‚ Steve Kapeluschnik‚ at Killarney Country Club on Friday‚ rather than the SA Football Association headquarters at Safa House.

The coach‚ who guided Bafana to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last month‚ read from a written statement‚ the full contents of which were: “I’ve spent the last few weeks after Afcon reflecting on all aspects of our performance‚ and the way forward.

“Firstly I will say that given the compromised preparations that they had‚ both the players and staff gave a strong account of themselves and that this time‚ in the rebuilding of this squad‚ the experience of this tournament will support future development.