Soccer

Big loss or welcome farewell? Mzansi weighs in on Stuart Baxter resignation

02 August 2019 - 12:09 By Jessica Levitt
G'bye Stuart.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Stuart Baxter's name is topping trends lists in SA after he announced his resignation as Bafana Bafana coach on Friday.

The move has sparked questions about the future of the team, as well as what Baxter's next move will be. 

Baxter said his experience at Afcon "weakened my conviction" about the "confidence" of the project.

Baxter resigns as Bafana coach

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter resigned on Friday, saying he felt the time was right to move on with a new cycle of Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup ...
Sport
2 hours ago

"I feel that someone else should now continue the job‚" he said at a press conference.

South Africans are divided on social media about the decision, with some saying Baxter was never given the chance to perform properly, while others said he should head to Kaizer Chiefs.

Here's a snapshot of the reactions.

