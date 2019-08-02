Big loss or welcome farewell? Mzansi weighs in on Stuart Baxter resignation
Stuart Baxter's name is topping trends lists in SA after he announced his resignation as Bafana Bafana coach on Friday.
The move has sparked questions about the future of the team, as well as what Baxter's next move will be.
Baxter said his experience at Afcon "weakened my conviction" about the "confidence" of the project.
"I feel that someone else should now continue the job‚" he said at a press conference.
South Africans are divided on social media about the decision, with some saying Baxter was never given the chance to perform properly, while others said he should head to Kaizer Chiefs.
Here's a snapshot of the reactions.
Stuart Baxter has resigned, so what 🤷🏾♂️...— Balosang Sanki Bayanda (@BalosangSanki) August 2, 2019
Since Stuart Baxter resigned. The ONLY coaches who can take us forward are Benni McCarthy or Dan Malesela and Rhulani as an assistant. Our Football is all about Skill and flare, something we hardly saw with Stuart Baxter. 🙏🙏🙏— Sir Astro® (@SirFankie__) August 2, 2019
Stuart baxter should go to @KaizerChiefs and Ernest becomes assistant coach and bartlet 2nd assistant simple— IG : Ⓜ️alume_🅱️ae (@Malume_hlogi) August 2, 2019
Stuart Baxter did well by walking away...he wont be missed...while iam still on it SAFA must not even Think about PITSO MOSIMANE i repeat NEVER THINK ABOUT PITSO please— Maile⚽ (@VumVum07) August 2, 2019
Pitso, Did You Hear That Stuart Baxter Has Resigned From Bafana Bafana@KaizerChiefs, Did You Hear That Stuart Baxter Has Resigned As Bafana Bafana Coach...#JustAsking pic.twitter.com/kuHTIvCGjt— JDIF (@PeterDanielsZA) August 2, 2019
Stuart Baxter was the best man for the job but sadly many of you are too blind to see it, the only thing left to do now is hope for the best as we gonna start from scratch again... 😢— Dark🛡️Knight (@LudwaX) August 2, 2019