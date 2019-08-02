Soccer

Harry Maguire set for Manchester United move after clubs agree record fee

02 August 2019 - 17:25 By AFP
Leicester City's Harry Maguire reacts during a match.
Image: Reuters/Ed Sykes

Harry Maguire is set to become the world's most expensive defender after Manchester United agreed to pay Leicester City $97m, according to media reports on Friday.

The 26-year-old central defender - coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals - is to undergo a medical at United over the weekend, according to Sky Sports and the BBC.

Maguire's fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax Amsterdam for a combined fee of $84.2m plus €10.5m of add-ons.

De Ligt's compatriot Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75m when he moved from Southampton in January 2018.

Maguire becomes United's third summer signing following full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.

Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017 and signed a new five-year contract with the Foxes last September.

United's transfer business is unlikely to stop there with a potential swap deal involving Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala joining them from Juventus and Belgian international Romelu Lukaku moving to the Italian champions.

