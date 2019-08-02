Mamelodi Sundowns set off on quest for immortality in 2019-20
As the new season gets underway at the weekend‚ Mamelodi Sundowns set off in search of new records and a chance to write their names into immortality.
First‚ the current generation will be hoping to emulate the Sundowns team of 1997 to 1999‚ which was the first team in South African league history to win the championship three years in a row.
This feat was emulated by SuperSport United between 2008 and 2010‚ with a team that included four current Sundowns stalwarts – captain Hlompho Kekana‚ goalkeeper Denis Onyango‚ flying fullback Tebogo Langerman and evergreen Anthony Laffor.
Kekana‚ Laffor and Onyango have all won a total of six championships‚ equalling Daine Klate’s record with Sundowns’ success last season.
Now they will look to set a new record if they can help their club to the title again at the end of this new campaign.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will become the most successful coach ever if the takes another title. It will be his fifth since 2013 and take him past Jeff Butler‚ Ted Dumitru‚ Gordon Igesund and nemesis Gavin Hunt.
Sundowns will also play in the Caf Champions League again and hope to become the first South African side to win two continental titles.
Already they have played more matches in African club competition than any other South African side – they have 125 matches to 105 for Orlando Pirates.
Sundowns begin their Champions League campaign next Sunday at Otoho d’Oyo in Owondo in the Congo.