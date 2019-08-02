As the new season gets underway at the weekend‚ Mamelodi Sundowns set off in search of new records and a chance to write their names into immortality.

First‚ the current generation will be hoping to emulate the Sundowns team of 1997 to 1999‚ which was the first team in South African league history to win the championship three years in a row.

This feat was emulated by SuperSport United between 2008 and 2010‚ with a team that included four current Sundowns stalwarts – captain Hlompho Kekana‚ goalkeeper Denis Onyango‚ flying fullback Tebogo Langerman and evergreen Anthony Laffor.

Kekana‚ Laffor and Onyango have all won a total of six championships‚ equalling Daine Klate’s record with Sundowns’ success last season.