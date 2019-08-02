'Micho' extremely emotional at fate of Orlando Pirates’ ‘Zulu warrior’ Brilliant Khuzwayo

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević said he becomes “extremely emotional” whenever he has to talk about Brilliant Khuzwayo and likened the goalkeeper’s energy in the team to that of a “Zulu warrior”.

The 29-year-old Khuzwayo shocked the South African football fraternity on Wednesday with his injury-enforced announcement that he is retiring from the game after battling with knee operations in recent seasons.

Khuzwayo joined Pirates from rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of last season but failed to make a single appearance for the Sea Robbers due to injuries.

Experienced Wayne Sandilands and the erratic Siyabonga Mpontshane were the preferred choices between the goalposts for Sredojević last season.