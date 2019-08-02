Soccer

Steve Komphela tipped for Bafana job

02 August 2019 - 15:23 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Golden Arrows head coach Steve Komphela.
Golden Arrows head coach Steve Komphela.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Steve Komphela has emerged as a surprise favourite to take over as caretaker-coach for Bafana Bafana following the resignation of Stuart Baxter on Friday.

The SA Football Association (Safa) cannot afford to leave the team without a coach at present considering that Bafana have two important 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan in November.

Bafana begin their qualification programme with a daunting trip to the Black Stars on November 11 and return home to host Sudan eight days later (November 19)‚ and planning for the two matches must begin in earnest by the caretaker-coach.

TimesLIVE has learned that some members of the Safa Technical Committee headed by Jack Maluleka are in favour of current Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Komphela‚ who acted in a similar capacity in 2012 where he oversaw a win over Gabon and draw with Botswana.

Baxter resigns as Bafana coach

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter resigned on Friday, saying he felt the time was right to move on with a new cycle of Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup ...
Sport
4 hours ago

The Technical Committee are going to propose the name of Molefi Ntseki as assistant caretaker-coach in their meeting on Saturday‚ which is to be attended by Maluleka‚ technical director Neil Tovey‚ legends head Buddha Mathathe and possibly president Danny Jordaan.

Maluleka declined to comment when pressed on their preferred candidate for the caretaker position but pointed out that he has always admired the work of Komphela‚ Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt and Cape Town City boss Benni McCarthy.

“He [Komphela] is one of my favourite coaches in the country because he has proved to be one of the best technicians in South Africa‚” Maluleka said.

“Should it happen that he is one of the applicants and he is given the opportunity‚ I have no doubt that he will do better. He is one of the best coaches in SA.

Baxter lost confidence he could take Bafana forward

Stuart Baxter no longer had confidence that his input would “help forward the project” for Bafana Bafana‚ he said on his resignation as national team ...
Sport
40 minutes ago

“[Hunt] is also a good coach and good tactician and his record in the PSL speaks for itself.

“As for Benni‚ people are correct to say that he is one for the future. I also believe that he is a very good coach and I don’t think there will be many people who can argue against that.

“You can see that Benni is willing to grow and get better and I am sure that he will help South African football.

"There are a lot of coaches in South Africa who can add value and we can talk about them for the whole day.”

Maluleka went on to say that is it unfortunate that Baxter will not be at their meeting on Saturday to be interrogated on his report of what happened at the Afcon.

Now that Stuart Baxter is gone‚ who should replace him as Bafana coach?

Friday‚ 2nd of August came with the hot news of Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s resignation‚ which posed the question of who will be next to be ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“What we are going to do is that we are going to sit in a meeting‚ but we won’t enjoy the opportunity to interrogate his report and him.

“Tomorrow [Saturday] we are going to take a decision to say whether we leave the person who is the assistant-coach [Ntseki] now to become the caretaker-coach‚ or we appoint a caretaker-coach.

“That is what should happen because the team cannot be left alone and we will be guided by the committee on how we proceeded.

“At the ultimate end‚ the recommendations of the technical committee will go to the NEC [national executive committee] for the final decision.”

Big loss or welcome farewell? Mzansi weighs in on Stuart Baxter resignation

The Bafana Bafana coach is gone. Now what?
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. John Comitis gives blessing to Benni McCarthy over Bafana job Soccer
  2. Embattled Bafana coach Stuart Baxter raises eyebrows after calling private ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | MultiChoice apologises to Kaizer Chiefs after 'boMabena' tweet Soccer
  4. 'I need to respect Kaizer Chiefs – it’s a big institution‚' says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. Shock as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo retires from the game Soccer

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD

Related articles

  1. WATCH | NFD finally gets a sponsorship and televised matches Soccer
  2. Shock as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo retires from the game Soccer
  3. Bafana’s win over Afcon hosts Egypt was a curse‚ says Farouk Khan Soccer
  4. PSL matches face possible SABC blackout Soccer
  5. Moroka Swallows set to announce NFD status Soccer
  6. Pirates coach Sredojevic says Serbian compatriot Nurkovic can make an impact ... Soccer
  7. SportsLIVE Podcast | Scorching Lorch, Hot Herschel & Phumelela Mbande Soccer
  8. Caf Champions League final remains in limbo after CAS decision Soccer
  9. Liverpool teen Elliott 'truly sorry' over video mocking Kane Soccer
  10. Messages pour in for Brilliant Khuzwayo: 'You served with discipline and ... Soccer
X