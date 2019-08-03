Orlando Pirates get out of the blocks with a bang sweeping aside Celtic

Orlando Pirates have paid in the past two seasons, both of which where they were pipped at the post as Absa Premiership runners-up by Mamelodi Sundowns, for slow starts.

They seemed intent on rectifying this aspect with a glimpse of the forceful, powerful brand of football they will aim for in the 2019-20 sweeping aside Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 at Orlando Stadium in their league opener.

Bucs – showing some, but comparatively far less, of the early-season rustiness that saw them grind out of the blocks in the past two campaigns – opened the scoring through Augustine Mulenga in sixth minute.

Substitute centre-back Mzwandile Mahashe equalised in 39th as Bucs consolidated deep to allow a nervy Celtic back in the game.

Innocent Maela (56th) and substitute Gabadinho Mhango (78th) struck in an authoritative second 45 minutes by the Buccaneers.