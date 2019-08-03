Soccer

WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations

03 August 2019 - 10:46 By Nick Said
Percy Tau. File photo.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Percy Tau got his loan spell at Belgian side Club Brugge KV off to the perfect start with an excellent goal on debut as his side waltzed to a 6-0 victory over Sint-Truiden on Friday night.

The Bafana Bafana star was only confirmed as a Brugge player this week‚ but was put straight into the starting line-up and did not disappoint‚ putting in a fine all-round display that he capped with a goal just before half time.

Tau was played in behind the Sint Truiden defence and with just the goalkeeper to beat‚ produced a neat chip that showed the quality of his finishing.

The Bafana striker’s move to Belgium on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion drew a lot of media attention in that country and so he will be relieved to have broken his duck in his first outing.

Tau never really shows himself to be under pressure‚ but he is playing a league higher in 2019-20. If he features in all of Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers over the next 12 months‚ he could finally qualify for a work permit in England and be able to complete his dream of playing in the Premier League.

That makes this season arguably the most important of his career as he looks to not only compete in the Uefa Champions League with Brugge‚ but also convince Brighton that he has the quality to feature in the English top-flight.

Tau made an immediate connection with Brugge fans after the win on Friday as‚ assisted by Nigerian David Okereke‚ he took up the megaphone to lead the victory celebrations.

He could now make his Champions League debut on Tuesday when Brugge host Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their third round qualifier.

Tau spent last season on loan at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian second tier‚ where he won the Proximus League’s Player of the Season title for 2018-19.

