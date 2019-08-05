Soccer

Percy Tau set to make his UEFA Champions League debut with Belgium's Club Bruges

05 August 2019 - 16:40 By Mark Gleeson
Percy Tau of Club Brugge celebrates after winning the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge KV and Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on August 2, 2019 in Brugge, Belgium.
Percy Tau of Club Brugge celebrates after winning the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge KV and Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on August 2, 2019 in Brugge, Belgium.
Image: Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Percy Tau only started training with his new club last Monday and yet went straight into the starting line-up on Friday to help Club Bruges to an impressive 6-0 home win over St Truiden.

Now he is set to make his UEFA Champions League debut as Bruges play on Tuesday at home in the first leg of their third preliminary round match against Dynamo Kiev of the Ukraine.

Tau‚ who won the African Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ was on Monday named by coach Philippe Clement in his 20-man squad for the match.

Bruges‚ who were runners-up in the Belgian league last season‚ are forced to enter the competition early – two rounds before the group stage where Tau would get an enormous opportunity to show his talent to the world.

But first Bruges must win on aggregate over the Ukraine club – the second leg away in the Ukraine is on Tuesday‚ August 13 - and then get past either FC Basle of Switzerland or LASK Linz of Austria in the final playoff rounds.

Bruges were in the group stage of last season’s Champions League but because they got direct entry as 2018 Belgian champions.

But it was tough going for the club who won only one of their six games - 4-0 away at Monaco - and finished third in their group behind Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Bruges are confident after Friday’s demolition job but their coach has warned: “The match against Dynamo Kiev is one at a whole different level.

"I and my assistants have already watched several of Dynamo’s games.

"They have plenty of young talent and quality in all departments.

"We will need a strong Club Bruges in order to qualify‚” said Clement.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer
  2. Why Stuart Baxter ignored doctor's orders and made Bafana his number one ... Soccer
  3. Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero Soccer
  4. Steve Komphela tipped for Bafana job Soccer
  5. John Comitis gives blessing to Benni McCarthy over Bafana job Soccer

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer
  2. Amakhosi face Highlands Park in high-stakes league opener Sport
  3. Club Bruges add thousands of South Africans on Facebook page hours after Tau ... Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium’s Club Brugge Soccer
  5. Percy Tau will play for Club Brugges in 2019-20 Soccer
X