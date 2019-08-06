Bongani Zungu touted as the key man in France

Bongani Zungu is being touted as the key man for his French club Amiens as the new Ligue 1 season prepares to kick off at the weekend.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder‚ fresh from a commanding performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt‚ spent much of last season out with injury and is being hailed almost as a new signing.

"He’s like a fresh player‚" said John Williams‚ the club’s director of football.

"He will be a real bonus in the middle of the pitch. He is an essential player for our club.”

The French sports daily L’Equipe tips Zungu as the player to watch as far as Amiens are concerned this season in another endorsement of the 26-year-old ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaTuks midfielder‚ who hails from Duduza.