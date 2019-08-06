Derby confident of landing Wayne Rooney in player-coach role, says owner

Derby County are confident that they can sign Wayne Rooney as a player-coach despite potential interest from rival teams for the former England captain's signature, the Championship club's owner Mel Morris said on Tuesday.

British media reported on Monday that the 33-year-old was in advanced talks to join the second-tier club despite having two years remaining on his contract with MLS side DC United.

Sky Sports said the former Manchester United and Everton striker, who arrived at Derby's training ground on Tuesday to work out a deal, would take up his role in January.

"I'm sure once people hear news of this you are inevitably going to get (other) interest... I'm confident this is something that we'll get sorted out," Morris told talkSPORT.