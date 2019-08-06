Soccer

Orlando Pirates announce their Caf Champions League squad

06 August 2019 - 17:39 By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
Orlando Pirates central defender Justice Chabalala (R) was overlooked for the Caf Champions League duty in Zambia despite impressing in the Carling Black Label Cup.
Orlando Pirates central defender Justice Chabalala (R) was overlooked for the Caf Champions League duty in Zambia despite impressing in the Carling Black Label Cup.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have announced their Caf Champions League squad ahead of their preliminary clash against Zambian side Green Eagles on Saturday.

Bucs have named a 28-man squad and have left out the likes of Justice Chabalala‚ as well as Linda Mntambo.

The return leg will be played in South Africa on August 23.

Should Bucs get through‚ they will face the winner between Angolan champions 1° de Agosto and KMKM from Zanzibar in the next round.

In the previous edition of this tournament‚ Pirates failed to make it past the group stage and Micho Sredojevic’s men will be looking to do better this time.

'It was a historical day for Orlando Pirates‚' says coach Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic said he employed 19-year-old debutant Thabiso Monyane as a right-back in Bucs’ 3-1 win against Bloemfontein ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates became the first South African side to win the Champions League in 1995.

The only other SA side to achieve success in the continent’s premium club competition was Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Goalkeepers:

Joris Delle‚ Siyabonga Mpontshane‚ Wayne Sandilands.

Defenders:

Asavela Mbekile‚ Happy Jele‚ Ntsikelelo Nyauza‚ Bongani Sam‚ Innocent Maela‚ Alfred Ndengane‚ Mthokozisi Dube‚ Paseka Mako.

Midfielders:

Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Vincent Pule‚ Luvuyo Memela‚ Abel Mabaso‚ Musa Nyatama‚ Fortune Makaringe‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Xola Mlambo‚ Tebogo Tlolane.

Forwards:

Gabadinho Mhango‚ Justin Shonga‚ Tshegofatso Mabasa‚ Augustine Mulenga‚ Zakhele Lepasa‚ Austin Muwowo.

Most read

  1. Why Stuart Baxter ignored doctor's orders and made Bafana his number one ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane offers to help Safa search for a new Bafana coach Soccer
  5. Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero Soccer

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya

Related articles

  1. Soccer fans face SABC blackout of PSL games Sport
  2. Sports minister Mthethwa to convene urgent meeting to discuss blackout of PSL ... Soccer
  3. Banyana Banyana's Refiloe Jane wants women's soccer taken off the sidelines Lifestyle
  4. Soweto's inspiring soccer gogos risk losing their home field to developers Lifestyle
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane backs goal-line technology Soccer
  6. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  7. Man City beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield Soccer
  8. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  9. How Masehe taught Highlands signing Makhaula the art of being brutal Soccer
  10. Lesotho dump South Africa out of the African Nations Championship qualifiers Soccer
X