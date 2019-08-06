Orlando Pirates announce their Caf Champions League squad

Orlando Pirates have announced their Caf Champions League squad ahead of their preliminary clash against Zambian side Green Eagles on Saturday.

Bucs have named a 28-man squad and have left out the likes of Justice Chabalala‚ as well as Linda Mntambo.

The return leg will be played in South Africa on August 23.

Should Bucs get through‚ they will face the winner between Angolan champions 1° de Agosto and KMKM from Zanzibar in the next round.

In the previous edition of this tournament‚ Pirates failed to make it past the group stage and Micho Sredojevic’s men will be looking to do better this time.