Soccer

Pitso Mosimane sets his sights on selling Rivaldo Coetzee overseas as a midfielder

06 August 2019 - 11:37 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Pitso Mosimane says Rivaldo Coetzee can be just as good playing in the center of midfield.
Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Pitso Mosimane says Rivaldo Coetzee can be just as good playing in the center of midfield.
Image: Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane is confident of securing an overseas transfer for Rivaldo Coetzee but the Mamelodi Sundowns coach says the move has a greater chance of success if the player is sold as a midfielder rather than as a defender.

Mosimane converted Coetzee from central defence to central midfield last season and the 22-year old has excelled in the new holding role alongside club captain Hlompho Kekana.

Coetzee delivered a near perfect performance in his new number six role as the Brazilians began the defence of their Absa Premiership title with a 2-0 win over SuperSport United on Saturday.

“He’s got quality and I think as a number six he will go to Europe‚ but I am not sure as a centre-back where he is going to come up against big boys like Romelu Lukaku‚” said Mosimane.

Sports minister Mthethwa to convene urgent meeting to discuss blackout of PSL matches on SABC

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa will convene an urgent meeting with the SABC‚ SuperSport‚ the Premier Soccer Leaue and the Department of ...
Sport
1 day ago

“He must stay as a number six and he will go to Europe.

"If scouts come to watch him play‚ he will go to Europe.

"He should not stay here‚ but it needs the people who manage his career to market him and put him out there.

“It is the same thing I did with Pa Gaxa at SuperSport United where he was playing with Kaitano Tembo at centre-back.

"I told him you can play at centre-back and get away with it in SA but if you want to play for Bafana Bafana and go overseas‚ you should play right-back and deal with the big boys.

"He played in the World Cup in the starting line-up as a right-back and from there he went to Europe.”

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane backs goal-line technology

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has appealed to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to move with the times and invest in goal-line technology.
Sport
2 days ago

Mosimane has overseen the transfers of several players to Europe over the years‚ including the likes of Keegan Dolly‚ Bongani Zungu and Percy Tau.

The Sundowns coach was impressed with Coetzee in the win over United where he allowed Kekana to go forward more and take his trademark shots at goal.

“I looked at the way they play because I am with them every day at training and I could see that when Rivaldo plays centre-back he only lose one or two balls.

"I said let’s stress him a little bit and put him in the midfield and see if he is going to make any mistakes and he just plays football.

“He doesn’t lose the ball‚ he passes with ease and he covers the left and right well.

"He is just a good football player and he is only 22 going for 23 and a future Bafana player.

'Football doesn’t matter to the Cape Town Stadium‚' says irate City owner John Comitis

Cape Town City owner John Comitis has launched a scathing attack on the City of Cape Town and the management of the Cape Town Stadium after the club ...
Sport
1 hour ago

"I wanted to correct him at training but he doesn’t give me a chance to do that because what are you correcting.

"He is a talent and a marvel to watch.

“We are pushing Kekana more forward because he shoots and he has the pass and we are also looking after him.

"We need Kekana and I don’t want him to be defending and going all over the place.

"I am managing him the same way I am doing with Wayne Arendse because age is not on their side.”

Most read

  1. Why Stuart Baxter ignored doctor's orders and made Bafana his number one ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  4. Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero Soccer
  5. Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane offers to help Safa search for a new Bafana coach Soccer

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya

Related articles

  1. Soccer fans face SABC blackout of PSL games Sport
  2. Banyana Banyana's Refiloe Jane wants women's soccer taken off the sidelines Lifestyle
  3. Soweto's inspiring soccer gogos risk losing their home field to developers Lifestyle
  4. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  5. How Masehe taught Highlands signing Makhaula the art of being brutal Soccer
  6. Highlands set to unleash goal-hungry Rama-G on Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  7. Man City beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield Soccer
  8. Sredojevic remains loyal to Pirates amid interest from Zamalek Soccer
  9. Highlands coach Owen da Gama says Kaizer Chiefs have an advantage over his team Soccer
  10. Lesotho dump South Africa out of the African Nations Championship qualifiers Soccer
X