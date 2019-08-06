Pitso Mosimane sets his sights on selling Rivaldo Coetzee overseas as a midfielder

Pitso Mosimane is confident of securing an overseas transfer for Rivaldo Coetzee but the Mamelodi Sundowns coach says the move has a greater chance of success if the player is sold as a midfielder rather than as a defender.

Mosimane converted Coetzee from central defence to central midfield last season and the 22-year old has excelled in the new holding role alongside club captain Hlompho Kekana.

Coetzee delivered a near perfect performance in his new number six role as the Brazilians began the defence of their Absa Premiership title with a 2-0 win over SuperSport United on Saturday.

“He’s got quality and I think as a number six he will go to Europe‚ but I am not sure as a centre-back where he is going to come up against big boys like Romelu Lukaku‚” said Mosimane.