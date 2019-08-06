Wits continue poor home form into 2019-20 with defeat against Baroka

The start to 2019-20 has mimicked an all-too familiar pattern at this embryonic stage for Bidvest Wits, as they followed up their opening 3-0 Absa Premiership win against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday with Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Bidvest Stadium to Baroka FC.

Another season for Wits, and seemingly coach Gavin Hunt is still trying to solve the mystery of why his team cannot win at home.

Wits were not particularly convincing in the first half, conceding Malawian deep striker Gerald Phiri Jnr’s dipping 40th-minute free-kick.

The Clever Boys improved in shape and forcefulness in the second 45 minutes, but were chasing the game and could not capitalise on the chances they muscled out against the determined defending of Baroka.

Hunt retained the XI who had beaten AmaZulu in the Students’ opener at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda sat in the stands as he awaits his work permit, with assistant Thoka Matsimela in charge from the bench.

Bakgaga made three changes from their 2-2 home draw against Cape Town City, where they fought back from 2-0 down.