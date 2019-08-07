Banyana Banyana will face arguably their toughest opponents in the Cosafa Women’s Championship when they play old foe Zimbabwe in their semi-final at the Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.

It is a game billed as the ‘final before the final’‚ with the victor of this tie tipped to defeat either Zambia or Botswana in the decider on Sunday.

Banyana coach Des Ellis does not buy into that theory‚ but admits that the Mighty Warriors will be a huge challenge for her side‚ which is missing their overseas-based stars‚ but has cruised through the tournament to date with 23 goals scored and just one conceded in three pool matches.

“It’s never easy playing Zimbabwe‚” she said.

“We have played them on a number of occasions in the last few years and they have always been difficult games.