Pitso Mosimane has a new attacking role for Hlompho Kekana

Skipper Hlompho Kekana is being give a new role in Mamelodi Sundowns’ line-up this season as coach Pitso Mosimane looks to ensure the longevity of one of his key players.

“We are pushing him more forward to play the No 8 role because he can shoot and he has an eye for the pass‚” said the coach after combining him with Rivaldo Coetzee in the heart of the midfield last weekend in the champions’ opening match of the season against neighbours SuperSport United.

“And also we are looking after him. We need him.”

Mosimane says he wants to reduce Kekana’s workload by having him play more ahead and looking to attack rather than chasing back and trying to tackle and win possession‚ as was previously the case when he played more of a role directly in front of the back four.