Soccer

Pitso Mosimane has a new attacking role for Hlompho Kekana

07 August 2019 - 17:51 By Mark Gleeson
SuperSport United captain Dean Furman shakes hands with his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Hlompho Kekana before the Absa Premiership Tshwane derby on August 3 2019.
SuperSport United captain Dean Furman shakes hands with his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Hlompho Kekana before the Absa Premiership Tshwane derby on August 3 2019.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Skipper Hlompho Kekana is being give a new role in Mamelodi Sundowns’ line-up this season as coach Pitso Mosimane looks to ensure the longevity of one of his key players.

“We are pushing him more forward to play the No 8 role because he can shoot and he has an eye for the pass‚” said the coach after combining him with Rivaldo Coetzee in the heart of the midfield last weekend in the champions’ opening match of the season against neighbours SuperSport United.

“And also we are looking after him. We need him.”

Mosimane says he wants to reduce Kekana’s workload by having him play more ahead and looking to attack rather than chasing back and trying to tackle and win possession‚ as was previously the case when he played more of a role directly in front of the back four.

Sundowns charter plane to avoid tricky trip into the heart of the Congo

Mamelodi Sundowns are chartering a plane to take them into the heart of the Congo later this week as they prepare to begin a bid to add another Caf ...
Sport
1 day ago

“It is a question of managing him well because age is not on his side.”

Kekana was omnipresent last season as Sundowns combined winning the Premier Soccer League with a mazy run to the Caf Champions League semifinals – and then he still went with Bafana Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

At the age of 34‚ it would seem impossible for him to play yet another season at such intensity‚ however much the almost superman qualities of the ‘Downs captain.

“I also moved ‘Vila’ [Sibusiso Vilakazi] closer to Kekana in the middle to take some of the load off him. Vila is the guy to come and get the ball from Rivaldo.”

Chiefs newcomer Samir Nurkovic could lead the line again against Leopards

Injuries to Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro kept both from playing in Kaizer Chiefs’ opening game of the season on Sunday and could again stymie ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Coetzee looks to have supplanted Tiyani Mabunda in the pecking order for the defensive midfielder role‚ the traditional No 6.

Mosimane said he would also be managing the playing time of central defender Wayne Arendse‚ who will be 35 years old in November.

“He will play and then we will rest him but the good thing with him and with Kekana is that you can put them into any game situation‚” the Sundowns coach added.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  3. Honour for Lucas Radebe as a new generation of UK fans named after him Soccer
  4. Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane offers to help Safa search for a new Bafana coach Soccer
  5. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer

Latest Videos

Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead

Related articles

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates announce their Caf Champions League squad Soccer
  3. Percy Tau's Club Brugge KV beat Dynamo Kiev in Champions League Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  5. Da Gama ready to take over Bafana coaching job if 'nobody is available' Soccer
  6. Derby confident of landing Wayne Rooney in player-coach role, says owner Soccer
  7. New Bafana coach expected to be at the helm by the end of next month Soccer
  8. Sredojevic happy to see new signing Mhango hit the ground running at Pirates Soccer
  9. 'I was close to joining Chippa United‚' says Highlands star Makhaula Soccer
X