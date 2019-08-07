Ernst Middendorp was vague when asked about the absence of Khama Billiat from even Kaizer Chiefs’ bench in their 3-2 opening Absa Premiership win against Highlands Park on Saturday‚ saying only the playmaker was “not 100 percent”.

The reports that Billiat has approached Mamelodi Sundowns for a return to his club after just a year at Chiefs have fueled speculation that there might have been ulterior motives for Billiat’s absence from the line-up at Makhulong Stadium.

Middendorp’s explanation was that‚ with Chiefs not having more players back from injury after a strong preseason‚ and new signings‚ competition for places is tougher‚ and if players are not at a 100 percent level‚ Amakhosi do not have to force the matter fielding them.

“Everybody is available for selection.