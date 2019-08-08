Banyana Banyana eased into the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship

Amanda Mthandi scored a superb goal as Banyana Banyana eased into the final of the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship with a 3-1 victory over old foes Zimbabwe at the Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday.

Chasing a hat-trick of titles in the regional competition‚ Banyana will now face Zambia in the decider at the same venue on Sunday.

Bambanani Mbane had but Desiree Ellis’ side ahead but Mavis Chirandu equalised minutes later.

Mthandi scored a brilliant winner in first half injury-time though and Busiswe Ndimeni added a third as the South African side missing their overseas-based players proved too strong for the Mighty Warriors.