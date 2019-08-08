Cape Town City will have head coach Benni McCarthy back in the dug-out for Saturday’s Absa Premiership Western Cape derby against Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium‚ as they look to showcase their title credentials in their first home game of the season.

McCarthy missed the 2-2 draw with Baroka FC last weekend as he attended the birth of his son in Scotland‚ but will be back for the home opener against the Cape Winelands club.

Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has been leading the team in his absence‚ but he said there had been little disruption with the flow of communication open all along.

"We knew it [the birth] was coming for a while and we have been in touch quite a bit‚” Manousakis said.

“The most important thing is that mom and baby are healthy‚ dad is happy that he has got a boy now and he is back on Thursday night‚ so I am happy and the team is happy.