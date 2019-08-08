Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said that new left-back signing Yagan Sasman is a “very good player”.

Amakhosi fans questioned‚ when centreback Lorenzo Gordinho had to be fielded as a makeshift left-back in Chiefs’ solid 3-2 opening Absa Premiership victory against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday‚ why Sasman had not been utilised.

Given the 23-year-old spent last season buried in the National First Division for previous club Ajax Cape Town‚ and played just 10 matches in the PSL before the Urban Warriors’ relegation in 2017-18‚ Sasman arrives at Chiefs as a relative unknown.

Middendorp was at pains this week to clarify that Sasman did not play against Highlands‚ not because of question marks over quality‚ but because he came into 2019-20 carrying a two-match suspension from a red card at the end of last season.