Is Eric Mathoho the missing piece in the Kaizer Chiefs puzzle?

Kaizer Chiefs believe that a return to top form of former Bafana Bafana centreback stalwart Eric Mathoho could be a big part of the puzzle in the team going from last season’s also-rans to contenders again in 2019-20.

Amakhosi meet Black Leopards in a “home” Absa Premiership game at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (kickoff 8.15pm) buoyed by their opening 3-2 win against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday.

Mathoho‚ once an ever-present in Chiefs and Bafana’s backlines‚ and key player in Amakhosi's league and cup doubles in 2012-13 and 2014-15‚ had almost become the forgotten man of Chiefs‚ so much so he had his form dipped when he did get a game.

He played just 15 games in 2017-18 and a miserly four last campaign‚ where he also suffered an ankle injury that kept the defender out for the second half of the season.