Is former Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge close to SuperSport United deal?

Former Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge is continuing to train at SuperSport United and appears to be moving closer to winning a contract at the Pretoria club‚ sources say.

The 27-year-old was given the boot by Pirates at the end of an injury-plagued season after making just two starts.

He has been at United for more than a month as they continue to assess whether they wish to sign him.

There is no rush to sign him on United's side as the player is out of contract and therefore the end of the month transfer deadlines is of no consequence.