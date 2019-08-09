Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs scheduled to play two matches in different provinces within 24 hours

09 August 2019 - 15:04 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Eric Mathoho (C) celebrates with his Kaizer Chiefs teammates after scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 Absa Premiership win over Highlands Park in Tembisa on August 4 2019.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to play two matches in different provinces within 24 hours to honour financially rewarding commitments in the Shell Helix Cup and Macufe Cup in October.

Chiefs take on bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the Helix Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 12 and then travel to the Free State to face Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium in the Macufe Cup the following day.

This year's Macufe Cup match has not been officially announced yet but event organizer Ben Moseme insisted that Chiefs would be in Bloemfontein on that weekend to take on Celtic in a continuation of the long-standing tradition.

“I hear people saying there is a clash‚ but from my point of view there is no clash and I am not bothered by the Helix Cup‚” said Moseme.

“Chiefs will play at Macufe Cup and they will bring a full squad that will be available at that time.

"They will be playing against Bloemfontein Celtic as it has always been the case in recent years.

"Football fans will have to decide if they want to be in Johannesburg or in Bloemfontein on that weekend.”

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said it is public knowledge that they will be playing against Sundowns in the Helix Cup and they will give further details about Macufe at a later stage.

“Helix Cup was launched recently‚" he said.

"Tickets are already selling and everyone knows that we will be playing against Sundowns on that weekend.

"When it comes to Macufe‚ we will confirm further details at a later stage.”

