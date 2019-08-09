Following his first off-season break in five years‚ Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is feeling fresh and ready for a daunting challenge that will see the club pursue titles on the continent and at home.

The Brazilians will compete in four domestic competitions and in the Caf Champions League with Kekana expected to play a central role in midfield.

Their quest to recapture the Champions League starts with a tricky clash against little-known Congolese side Sportive Otoho O’Oyo on Sunday.

“After five years without getting a break‚ two weeks rest was enough for me‚” he said.

“The first week I was missing the guys a lot and I was calling them.