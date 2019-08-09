Orlando Pirates will aim to maximise the advantage of playing the away leg first in their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Zambia’s Green Eagles on Saturday‚ Bucs’ captain Happy Jele has said.

Pirates‚ the second-placed Absa Premiership finishers in 2018-19‚ meet last season’s Zambian runners-up at Lusaka’s 5‚000-seater Nkoloma Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

The return leg at Orlando Stadium is on the weekend of August 23 to 25.

Playing away first – where a team can aim for a draw‚ or to keep the score as low as possible‚ or even a win – is considered an advantage as then that side can return and seek to clinch the tie at home.

“It is always ideal in Caf to play the away fixture first.