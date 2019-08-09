Soccer

'We are an improved Orlando Pirates‚' says captain Happy Jele

09 August 2019 - 13:08 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has played in the Soweto derby on more than 20 occasions since making his debut for the Bucaneers as a 19-year-old in 2006.
Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has played in the Soweto derby on more than 20 occasions since making his debut for the Bucaneers as a 19-year-old in 2006.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates will aim to maximise the advantage of playing the away leg first in their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Zambia’s Green Eagles on Saturday‚ Bucs’ captain Happy Jele has said.

Pirates‚ the second-placed Absa Premiership finishers in 2018-19‚ meet last season’s Zambian runners-up at Lusaka’s 5‚000-seater Nkoloma Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

The return leg at Orlando Stadium is on the weekend of August 23 to 25.

Playing away first – where a team can aim for a draw‚ or to keep the score as low as possible‚ or even a win – is considered an advantage as then that side can return and seek to clinch the tie at home.

“It is always ideal in Caf to play the away fixture first.

Chiefs newcomer Samir Nurkovic could lead the line again against Leopards

Injuries to Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro kept both from playing in Kaizer Chiefs’ opening game of the season on Sunday and could again stymie ...
Sport
1 day ago

"We know that we have to go out there and fight to secure a win‚ and then come the second leg we will simply use our home team advantage to finish the job‚” centreback Jele said.

Pirates reached the group stages on their return to the Champions League in 2018-19 after a five-year absence from being losing finalists against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2013.

They finished third in Group B behind Esperance de Tunis – the eventual winners‚ by walkover in a contested final against Wydad Casablanca – and Guinea’s Horoya.

This campaign the Buccaneers will aim to progress to the knockout phase.

“We know this will be a tough match for us.

"We are going to face the Eagles on their home turf and we know they will fight for a win – that’s to be expected.

"But we are not exactly going there to gift them with points either‚” Jele said.

Where is Khama Billiat? Chiefs coach Middendorp says he's 'not 100 percent'

Ernst Middendorp was vague when asked about the absence of Khama Billiat from even Kaizer Chiefs’ bench in their 3-2 opening Absa Premiership win ...
Sport
2 days ago

“We have a good quality side and with the way we have started this season [with a 3-1 home league win against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday] it just felt like all of the hard work we put in at the preseason camps was going to pay off.

“We are an improved Orlando Pirates. We have always had quality and confidence‚ but I believe we have also found the missing ingredient – belief.

“We believe we can compete with the best of them in any competition and that is the mentality and attitude that we are taking into this match in particular‚ and our entire Champion’s League campaign.”

Mamelodi Sundowns‚ the 2016 champions‚ also start away‚ against AS Otoho in Congo on Sunday.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Jabu Mahlangu's bold prediction: Kaizer Chiefs will not win the league title Soccer
  3. Where is Khama Billiat? Chiefs coach Middendorp says he's 'not 100 percent' Soccer
  4. Honour for Lucas Radebe as a new generation of UK fans named after him Soccer
  5. Jabu Mahlangu to Benni McCarthy: Turn down the Bafana coach job if Safa makes ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown

Related articles

  1. Baroka FC coach in hot water Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane has a new attacking role for Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  3. Da Gama ready to take over Bafana coaching job if 'nobody is available' Soccer
  4. 'RamaG's energy has ODG saying gee whiz Soccer
  5. Jabu Mahlangu's bold prediction: Kaizer Chiefs will not win the league title Soccer
  6. Tight budget could frustrate Wits' charge for league title‚ says coach Hunt Soccer
  7. 'We don’t know who these people are‚' says Sundowns official Alex Shakoane Soccer
  8. Banyana braced for ‘final before the final’ against old foe Zimbabwe Soccer
X