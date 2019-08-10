David on target as Cape Town City win Western Cape derby against Stellenbosch

Chris David scored an early goal as Cape Town City claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Stellenbosch FC in the first Western Cape derby at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

City should have won by a greater margin, and then were almost made to pay for their profligacy in front off goal as Stellenbosch finished the game the stronger.

The Winelands side’s game-plan is fairly one-dimensional, they are structured and organised, but rely heavily on the pace of Iqraam Rayners up front and look to get him behind the defence at every opportunity.

That will work against some teams in this league, but not those with the quality and guile of City, who should have been out of sight before having to survive some late scores.

City coach Benni McCarthy, who returned to the dug-out after missing the season-opening 2-2 draw at Baroka FC following the birth of his son in Scotland, made just one change to his side, with Ebrahim Seedat coming in for Abbubaker Mobara, who was not included in the squad at all.