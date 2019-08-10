Soccer

Manchester City put five past West Ham United in VAR packed win

10 August 2019 - 15:50 By Reuters
Hat-trick hero Manchester City's Raheem Sterling applauds the fans as he holds the match ball after the game at the London Stadium.
Hat-trick hero Manchester City's Raheem Sterling applauds the fans as he holds the match ball after the game at the London Stadium.
Image: Reuters/John Sibley

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as champions Manchester City made a convincing start to their title defence with a 5-0 win over West Ham United, in a game which saw heavy use of video review, at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, preferred by Pep Guardiola to Sergio Aguero in attack, opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a deft close-range finish after a scorching burst and low cross from Kyle Walker.

Sterling made it 2-0, six minutes after the interval, with a cool finish after Kevin De Bruyne had burst from midfield and fed the England forward.

Jesus then became the first player to have a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier League when, in the 53rd minute, he finished off Sterling's pass following a fine move. However, the VAR adjudged that Sterling was marginally offside as he ran into the box.

Liverpool start Premier League title hunt by thrashing Norwich

Liverpool taught newly-promoted Norwich a lesson on the opening night of the new Premier League season with a 4-1 win at Anfield on Friday to lay ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Highlands coach Owen da Gama happy with away point earned at Maritzburg

An equaliser three minutes into stoppage time on Friday ensured a share of the spoils for a relieved Highlands Park and another dose of bitter ...
Sport
5 hours ago

VAR, making its debut this season, was used again to review and eventually validate Sterling's second, when he collected a lofted ball into the box and lobbed West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The video staff were busy again in the 84th minute when City were awarded a penalty for Issa Diop's foul on Riyad Mahrez.

Substitute Aguero's penalty was saved but VAR ruled that Declan Rice was encroaching into the box and referee Mike Dean ordered a re-take -- which the Argentine scored before Sterling completed his hat-trick in stoppage time. 

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Jabu Mahlangu to Benni McCarthy: Turn down the Bafana coach job if Safa makes ... Soccer
  3. Jabu Mahlangu's bold prediction: Kaizer Chiefs will not win the league title Soccer
  4. Baroka FC coach in hot water Soccer
  5. PSL matches TV blackout impasse continues: Fans without DStv remain in the dark Soccer

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown

Related articles

  1. Baroka FC coach in hot water Soccer
  2. PSL matches TV blackout impasse continues: Fans without DStv remain in the dark Soccer
  3. Chiefs newcomer Samir Nurkovic could lead the line again against Leopards Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane has a new attacking role for Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs fast start to dispel Manchester United doubts Soccer
  6. Kaizer Chiefs scheduled to play two matches in different provinces within 24 ... Soccer
  7. Teenager Lyle Foster becomes latest South African to play in a top European ... Soccer
  8. 'We are an improved Orlando Pirates‚' says captain Happy Jele Soccer
X