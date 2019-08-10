Orlando Pirates kicked off their 2019-20 Caf Champions League campaign in the worst possible fashion after they suffered a 1-0 away defeat to little-known Zambian outfit Green Eagles in the first leg of a preliminary tie in Lusaka on Saturday.

Spencer Sautu’s solitary strike was enough to give Eagles a famous victory‚ with the attacking midfielder punishing the visitors after a quick counter in the 49th minute.

The Buccaneers‚ who finished strong after striker Gabadinho Mhango came on for Luvuyo Memela in the 70th minute‚ faced similar circumstances in the first round of the same competition last season when they were held to a goalless draw by minnows of Namibia‚ African Stars‚ in Windhoek.