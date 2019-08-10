Siphiwe Tshabalala could join former Kaizer Chiefs team-mate Pule Ekstein in Azerbaijan
Veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala could be on his way to play in Azerbaijan‚ where his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Pule Ekstein is already making a positive impression.
Shabalala has been in negotiations with an unnamed club and the eastern European country could be his next destination‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.
He is seeking a two-year deal which will then bring the curtain down on his career. His agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has spent the last couple of days trying to conclude the deal.
The 34-year-old spent last season at BB Erzurumspor in Turkey but only had a one-year contract and was not asked to prolong the deal after the team was relegated.
Tshabalala had been hoping‚ however‚ to go back there but with those doors have seemingly closed.
He still has a major international profile after the sparkling goal he scored at the start of the 2010 World Cup.
Ekstein moved to Azerbaijan two months ago and has been scoring goals in pre-season preparations for his new club Sabah FK.
They were training in Turkey this week ahead of their opening game of the new Azeri season against Neftci FK next Sunday‚ August 18.
The 28-year-old Ekstein was released by Chiefs before the end of the last campaign.
Dino Ndlovu is the only South African to have played in the Azerbaijan league‚ making a strong impression in two seasons at FK Qarabaq‚ including helping them to the group phase of the Uefa Champions League two years ago where he featured against clubs like Atletico Madrid‚ Chelsea and Roma.
He also won the domestic championship with Qarabaq.
Ndlovu is now playing in the Chinese second division for Zhejiang Greentown.