Coach Benni McCarthy says he is “150 million percent” focused on his job with Cape Town City‚ but has left the door open for a discussion around the vacant Bafana Bafana position if approached by the South African Football Association (Safa).

McCarthy is one of the names being bandied about as a possible successor to Stuart Baxter‚ who quit 10 days ago after leading Bafana to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gavin Hunt‚ Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela are others who appear to be in the frame‚ and all have considerably more experience in the dugout than McCarthy.

But the City coach’s excellent start to his career‚ which includes two cup finals and an MTN8 win in his first couple of seasons‚ has made plenty sit up and take notice.

Not just that‚ but also the brand of football that his side are playing is eye-catching and has won over plenty of neutrals.

McCarthy said‚ following his team’s 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday‚ that he has heard nothing official about the Bafana post and for the moment is concentrating solely on his job at City.

“There are rumours‚ but you know I have been in this game as a player. There were rumours that I was going to go to Manchester United and Chelsea‚ but if I had gotten my mind fixated on those rumours‚ I would have ended up losing my job where I was as a player‚” McCarthy said.