Soccer

WATCH | Percy Tau on fire in Belgium with second stunning goal in two games

11 August 2019 - 10:50 By Nick Said
Percy Tau of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge KV and Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on August 2, 2019 in Brugge, Belgium.
Image: Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Percy Tau continued his excellent start to life at Belgian side Club Brugge when he came off the bench to net a second goal in as many league games with a superb finish in the 2-0 success at KV Oostende.

Tau‚ along with a number of the club’s other top stars‚ dropped to the bench as they prepare for a crucial away Uefa Champions League qualifier against Ukrainian side Dinamo Kiev on Tuesday.

But he was introduced just before the hour-mark with the score at 0-0‚ and added the second insurance goal with eight minutes to go.

The Bafana Bafana star showed superb control to collect a long diagonal pass‚ his chested touch taking the ball away from the defender‚ before firing into the roof of the net.

It was a goal full of ambition‚ technical ability and confidence‚ and another feather in the cap for a player fast earning cult status in the city of Bruges.

Tau is on loan at Brugges from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion as he strives to earn the required points to get a work permit that will allow him to begin his career on the English south coast.

But his most immediate ambition will be to help Brugge into the next round of Champions League qualifiers‚ and ultimately the group stages of the competition this year‚ where they will be able to rub shoulders with Europe’s elite clubs.

Brugge lead 1-0 from Tuesday’s home first leg of the tie with Kiev and Tau will know that if he can get an away goal for his side‚ it will leave Dinamo needing to score three on the night.

Tweet showing goal:

