Highlands Park ready to take their game to "another level" against Pirates

MTN8 rookies Highlands Park are approaching the weekend’s quarter-final against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium as another opportunity to lift their game as they seek to turn themselves into a contending club this season.

Coach Owen da Gama says he sees it as a positive for Highlands to be involved in the competition for the first time.

“For us it’s a blessing in disguise to meet teams like Pirates at this stage of the season because it takes us to another level. They actually pull you up to another level.

"You play quicker‚ the players’ combinations work better‚” he said.

The 2018 National First Division champions set out in their last campaign just to survive their first season back in the top-flight but far exceeded their own expectations by finishing seventh and grabbing a first ever top eight place.