Percy Tau shines as Club Brugge moves closer to Uefa Champions League group stages

Percy Tau got harshly sent off with just minutes remaining but his Club Brugge held out in the heat of the Ukraine to progress in the Uefa Champions League and now have just one round to get through to qualify for the group phase.

They drew 3-3 away at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday night but advanced 4-3 on aggregate and will now meet either LASK Linz of Austria or FC Basle of Switzerland for a place in the group phase.

Tau will have to miss the first leg of that playoff tie, however, because of suspension although his club might be tempted to appeal.