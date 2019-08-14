New Chippa star Maphangule breaks the hearts of Sundowns with last minute equaliser

Mamelodi Sundowns showed the effects of a weekend trip to the Congo as they conceded in the last minute of the cold of Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night to allow Chippa United a 1-1 draw in their Absa Premership clash.

Lebogang Maboe got a first-half opener for Sundowns, who should have made sure of the points but missed later chances only for Chippa new signing Meshack Maphangule to equalise on the stroke of full-time at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It was a rare chance for Chippa but they received reward for a never-say-die attitude while Sundowns will be bitterly disappointed by dropping two points.

There was barely any chance to rest after returning home from their Caf Champions League assignment in the Congo just before dawn on Monday morning, and then having to take a plane again to the Eastern Cape some 24 hours, but Sundowns looked none the worse for wear for most of the match before switching off in the closing stages.