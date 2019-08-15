Soccer

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo confirms he wants a new challenge

15 August 2019 - 11:06 By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has confirmed that he wants a new challenge and sounds hopeful that he could still make a move in the current transfer window.

Hlatshwayo‚ who is also captain of Bafana Bafana‚ has been linked with Orlando Pirates.

With two weeks to go before the close of the transfer window‚ the 29-year-old defender has admitted that he’s keen to leave the Clever Boys.

“I am comfortable at Bidvest Wits‚ [but] the window is not closed‚ so anything can still happen‚” Hlatshwayo told the media at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ where Wits beat Polokwane City 1-0 in a Absa Premiership clash on Wednesday night.

“I’m still contracted to Bidvest Wits and everything lies with management.

"I did make it clear that I want a new challenge and obviously‚ like I said‚ the window is still open so it can still happen."

Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Hlatshwayo has been with Wits since 2014 following his move from Ajax Cape Town.

He insisted that he’s still happy at Wits‚ but will welcome a new challenge.

Last month‚ Wits chief executive Jose Ferreira claimed that Hlatshwayo’s link with Pirates was a media drive.

“There’s seemingly‚ and quite disturbingly – obviously a media drive around Tyson.

"We have this every season. Where you guys get that information – I don’t know‚” he said.

Image: Gallo Images

