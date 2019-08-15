Stuart Baxter has reacted angrily to a suggestion made by former national boss Jomo Sono that the recently-departed Bafana Bafana coach was influenced by agents in squad selections‚ specifically for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Jomo Cosmos owner and SA football legend Sono was making a seemingly valid point that the next Bafana coach needs to be “someone strong”‚ and who will not easily succumb to an apparent long-standing problem of national coaches falling under the influence of agents.

The facts‚ however‚ do not seem to support Sono’s allegation‚ which he admitted to making “from afar”‚ that “one agent maybe had six or seven players” in the Egypt 2019 squad.

As far as TimeLIVE has managed to establish‚ no single agent had more than three players represented in the Bafana squad.