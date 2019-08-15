Orlando Pirates & SuperSport United trend after Absa Premiership game
Fans of Orlando Pirates hung their heads in shame following the club's loss to SuperSport United on Wednesday evening, during an Absa Premiership game at Mbombela stadium, in Mpumalanga.
Bradley Grobler and Ghampani Lungu ensured United maintained their dominance over the Buccaneers by scoring two and one goal respectively, in 69 minutes.
Social media had a lot to say about the game. Some asked if SSU had received a tender to fix the country by keeping the Buccaneers on their knees?
Here's a glimpse of the hilarious reactions:
Supersport 3 - 0 Orlando Pirates.— 𝕁𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕜𝕠 𝕕𝕖 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕫🗯 (@IamDeBrainz) August 14, 2019
Who awarded Supersport United a tender to fix a country? I Just wanna know 🤷🏽♂️🤔😅😂#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/UBuLeGBS7W
With hundred players they bought they still can't beat SSU 😂😂😂#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/OfMAtmmX9l— Là Decima 🔟🏆 (@Mirasse_) August 14, 2019
Orlando Pirates before the game Vs After the game #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/m1yzezqAYh— Menziwa KaXhoko (@biyela_bongz) August 14, 2019
Grobler is every goalkeeper's nightmare. 🤞🏾#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/qNT8FAXkhX— Sinolwetu_Tompela (@sinolwetu) August 14, 2019
#AbsaPrem Orlando Pirates Supporters singing to Orlando Pirates players pic.twitter.com/ITh3DIlrwC— Joli Karabo (@DavidMilis) August 14, 2019
If empty promises was a person#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/fUPRU0hXoD— The Real Bhungane (@BhunganeMousse) August 14, 2019
Mxm suka!— 🔴⚪️ (@MsiziMabasa) August 14, 2019
What does this defense even mean?
Ay Pirates is irritating man. #AbsaPremiership
Pirates was Knocked out tonight #AbsaPremiership pic.twitter.com/YI5BpJD7FE— Goitse Mataboge (@goitsegp) August 14, 2019
#AbsaPremiership#AbsaPrem Supersport United doing the most 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KYhE0asQiE— Usaban (@Usaban5) August 14, 2019
Morning to all Pirates Fans , I dont know how you feel but Kuzo lunga pic.twitter.com/3DoU6J5Dz0— Ashley Serakalala (@ashseraka1) August 15, 2019
