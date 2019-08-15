Orlando Pirates & SuperSport United trend after Absa Premiership game

Fans of Orlando Pirates hung their heads in shame following the club's loss to SuperSport United on Wednesday evening, during an Absa Premiership game at Mbombela stadium, in Mpumalanga.

Bradley Grobler and Ghampani Lungu ensured United maintained their dominance over the Buccaneers by scoring two and one goal respectively, in 69 minutes.

Social media had a lot to say about the game. Some asked if SSU had received a tender to fix the country by keeping the Buccaneers on their knees?

Here's a glimpse of the hilarious reactions: