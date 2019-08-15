Soccer

SportsLIVE Podcast | MB Lusaseni exclusive Part 1: 'I got paid R2K, others got R700 playing pro rugby'

15 August 2019 - 09:09 By SBU MJEKILSO
Former Lions and Junior Springbok lock MB Lusaseni
Former Lions and Junior Springbok lock MB Lusaseni
Image: Sbu Mjekilso

Image: SA Rugby Legends Association

Former Lions and Junior Springbok lock MB Lusaseni reveals how much he earned as an entry-level rugby player from the Eastern Cape when he arrived at one of the biggest rugby academies in the country.

Moreover, he was playing for the Junior Springboks with the likes of Lionel Mapoe, which was coached by Eric Sauls.

In this thrilling MB Lusaseni exclusive Part 1, the East London-born lock also spoke about what part agents played in blindsiding some of the naive young black rugby players who broke into the academy and tried to make a living for themselves. 

SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso rates this candid interview as one of the top five best interviews he's done since he became a journalist in 2006.

From a person who has interviewed the likes of Bryan Habana, Victor Matfied, Tiyani Mabunda and many others, this says a lot.

We also spoke to resident Man United fan and Sunday Times sports writer Khanyiso Tshwaku about United's flattering 4-0 win over Chelsea in the opening weekend of the English Premier League.

Plus: The return of King Siya Kolisi.

This episode is not to be missed!

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Cast 

SportsLIVE Podcast | Scorching Lorch, Hot Herschel & Phumelela Mbande

The football season that's about to begin could not ask for a better appetizer than the Soweto Derby during the Carling Black Label Cup. But does it ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | One of the greatest sports days ever and Rassie Erasmus' plans for the Boks

In sport, July 14 will not be a day that's easily forgotten.
Sport
4 weeks ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | From Bafana Bafana's glory day to the future of SA rugby

Bafana Bafana crashed the party in Egypt. Not only did they cause mass depression for the Africa Cup of Nations hosts, but they created a storm in ...
Sport
1 month ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Proteas future & Baxter blunder

The future of local cricket is on the line and some drastic decisions need to be made to turn the pathetic Proteas around and get Cricket SA back on ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'We'll do whatever it takes to get Billiat back from Chiefs‚' says Sundowns ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  3. Percy Tau shines as Club Brugge moves closer to Uefa Champions League group ... Soccer
  4. Belgian side Club Bruges bemused after Percy Tau social media tsunami Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirms the return of Khama Billiat and Itu Khune Soccer

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X