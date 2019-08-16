Soccer

SuperSport Unted sign ex-Orlando Pirates winger

16 August 2019 - 13:24 By Tiisetso Malepa
Thabo Qalinge has accumulated 115 appearances in all competitions in the Premier Soccer League and brings with him to SuperSport United a wealth of top flight experience.
Image: SuperSport United FC/Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge has returned home after he was unveiled by SuperSport United on Friday.

Qalinge‚ who has accumulated over 100 caps in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) since making his debut with Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2013‚ was released by Pirates at the end of last season having spent five seasons with the Buccaneers.

The speedy 27-year-old attacking midfielder joins United on a one-year contract with an option to extend and will be expected to fill the void left by Thuso Phala‚ who has left SuperSport for Black Leopards.

Qalinge is a development product of the three-time league champions. He rose through the ranks at the famous SuperSport Academy and was promoted to the first team in 2011.

He struggled to break in to the senior side and was shipped out to Black Aces in the 2012-13 season‚ where he went on to play 53 games scoring four goals.

Qalinge returns to SuperSport as a veteran of 115 league and cup appearances and club CEO Stan Matthews said the player’s top-flight experience will help United achieve their objectives for this season.

“He has matured and gained immense experience since his first spell with us and we hope he makes the most of this opportunity to show South Africa what he has in his locker‚ and how he can help us win trophies and push hard for a top four spot in the PSL‚” said Matthews.

Qalinge scored four goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Pirates.

