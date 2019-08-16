SuperSport Unted sign ex-Orlando Pirates winger

Qalinge is a development product of the three-time league champions. He rose through the ranks at the famous SuperSport Academy and was promoted to the first team in 2011.

He struggled to break in to the senior side and was shipped out to Black Aces in the 2012-13 season‚ where he went on to play 53 games scoring four goals.

Qalinge returns to SuperSport as a veteran of 115 league and cup appearances and club CEO Stan Matthews said the player’s top-flight experience will help United achieve their objectives for this season.

“He has matured and gained immense experience since his first spell with us and we hope he makes the most of this opportunity to show South Africa what he has in his locker‚ and how he can help us win trophies and push hard for a top four spot in the PSL‚” said Matthews.

Qalinge scored four goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Pirates.