Polokwane cruise past Cape Town City to reach MTN8 semis

Goals in either half ensured Polokwane City deservedly eliminated holders Cape Town City in the first of the MTN8 quarter-finals at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon with a workmanlike 2-0 victory

Mohammed Anas got the opener and his replacement Charlton Mashumba finished off the job as Polokwane reached the semi-final for the first time.

They proved full of fight, running and ultimately sharper in their finishing and did so without many of their regulars, including talisman Jabu Maluleke, who has a hamstring injury.

The sun came out after weeks of dire wintery weather for the citizens of the Mother City and their home side looked initially to revel in the conditions, including the pristine, carpet-like surface at the rugby venue.

But for all their endeavours, and setpiece opportunities, Cape Town City rarely bothered big George Chigova in the Polokwane goal.