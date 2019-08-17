Soccer

Two out of two for Arsenal as Aubameyang sinks stubborn Burnley

17 August 2019 - 16:32 By Reuters
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Alexandre Lacazette during a 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 17 2019.
Image: REUTERS/David Klein

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed the winner as Arsenal overcame a stubborn Burnley to maintain their winning start in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette put the Gunners ahead in the 13th minute collecting a low corner from Dani Ceballos and showing great strength to turn marker Erik Pieters before driving through the legs of Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Burnley responded well, however, and drew level two minutes before the break when a low effort from Dwight McNeil fell to Ashley Barnes in the box and the Clarets striker kept his composure to claim his third goal of the season.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring their first goal.
Image: REUTERS/David Klein

Unai Emery brought on club record signing, $87m winger Nicolas Pepe at the break and the home side put Burnley under real pressure.

Pope did well to keep out efforts from Aubameyang and the hugely impressive Ceballos and it was that pair who combined for the winner.

Ceballos won the ball in the Burnley half and fed the Gabonese forward who burst goalwards before cutting inside and beating Pope with a fine drive. 

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the match.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the match.
Image: REUTERS/David Klein

