Soccer

AmaZulu hope to inflict more pain on Orlando Pirates

19 August 2019 - 15:46 By Ofentse Ratsie
Head coach Cavin Johnson of AmaZulu FC during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits at King Zwelithini Stadium, Durban on 03 August 2019.
Head coach Cavin Johnson of AmaZulu FC during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits at King Zwelithini Stadium, Durban on 03 August 2019.
Image: ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu will look for their first Absa Premiership win of the season when they host Orlando Pirates at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday.

Usuthu are hoping to turn the tide after a string of bad results that have seen them lose two matches without registering a goal.

AmaZulu began their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at home to Bidvest Wits‚ before going down to Polokwane City in their last outing a week ago.

The Durban side are currently 16th on the league standings without a single point.

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson is now looking to mastermind Usuthu’s first win of the season against Pirates.

"There is never a right time to play anyone.

"Everyone prepares to win. We have to fight. We expect to play a fighting team‚ a running team and one that is very technical‚" he said.

Meanwhile‚ Pirates were beaten 3-0 by hosts SuperSport United in their previous league game on Wednesday last week.

The Buccaneers then lost 1-0 to Highlands Park at home in the MTN8 Cup quarterfinals at the weekend.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena’s side will aim to climb up from ninth place after a single win on the opening day of the campaign.

Most read

  1. Sredojevic fires back: Ex-Pirates coach says Zamalek report is ‘total nonsense’ Soccer
  2. Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Highlands coach ODG Soccer
  3. Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘soul in pain’ as he travels to see ill mother Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  5. Belgian side Club Bruges bemused after Percy Tau social media tsunami Soccer

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'

Related articles

  1. Benni McCarthy expects tough MTN8 test in tale of two Cities Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane likens rising star Keletso Makgalwa to a young ... Soccer
  3. Milutin Sredojevic desperate to be by his ill mother's bedside Sport
  4. Mokwena admits that Sredojevic's sudden departure has affected Pirates Soccer
  5. Highlands Park coach fears Orlando Pirates backlash Soccer
  6. Baroka FC coach in hot water Soccer
X