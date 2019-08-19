Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama is convinced that Orlando Pirates counterpart Rulani Mokwena is ready to step up to the plate and assume the coaching seat vacated by Milutin Sredojevic on a permanent basis.

Sredojevic resigned in a bombshell announcement made by Pirates late on Friday night and Mokwena — who was Sredojevic’s assistant at the Bucs — started as caretaker coach with a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal loss against Highlands on Saturday night‚ having had less than a day in the job.

Da Gama‚ himself a former Pirates head coach‚ gave his backing to Mokwena and said he was ready to take over the demanding job.

“As I previously said‚ I think Rulani is very‚ very capable‚” Da Gama said.

“I think he understands the dynamics‚ he understands how the family in Orlando Pirates works and I think he’s very capable of making a great success of Pirates.

“So the only thing that I can say to him is that he must take it.

"I believe that he can do it and I think he will do it.

"So the only thing he must just do is go and do what he does best.”

Highlands attacking midfielder and substitute Wayde Jooste scored the only of the match after an excellent cross from former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro in the 80th minute.