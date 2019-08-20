Cape Town City suddenly have a choice of venue for Kaizer Chiefs showdown

Cape Town City suddenly have a choice of venue for their prestige fixture against Kaizer Chiefs next week and will decide in the next days whether it will be played at the Cape Town Stadium or Newlands.

One week ago it looked as if there would be a crisis about the venue for the game and that the club would be forced to take the match outside of the province‚ as they had to do last season when there was a crisis over venues in the Mother City.

The Cape Town Stadium is City’s preferred home venue but the field had to be relaid after the Monster Jam auto spectacle at the end of April.