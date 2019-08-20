Soccer

Extended break does the trick for Chippa United

20 August 2019 - 13:43 By Mark Gleeson
Fredric Nsabiyumva of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Stadium on August 14, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Fredric Nsabiyumva of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Stadium on August 14, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Consistent performances are key if Chippa United are to avoid another gut-wrenching‚ energy-sapping and fear-filled season fighting against the possibility of relegation‚ says coach Clinton Larsen.

“We don’t want to go through again what we did last campaign.

"Our ambition this season is to change that‚ and the only way to do that is to get consistent results‚” says the coach after two successive draws at the start of the new season.

Larsen was parachuted into Port Elizabeth in January to rescue the relegation-bound club‚ which he achieved on the last day of the season‚ and has had the chance since to clean house and bring on board new players and begin to set different objectives for his squad.

A gap of 10 days for Chippa United between league fixtures is being grasped by the coach as a positive rather than a negative‚ as they prepare for a weekend trip to Durban to meet Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ the club that fired Larsen just after last Christmas.

They scored a late‚ morale-boosting equaliser to hold champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw last Wednesday in their last outing.

“I see the time off as a good opportunity for more time to train together‚" he said.

"The breaks allow us to work on things that ordinarily we would not find the time to do.

“I feel there is always work to be done on the training field.”

With a bevy of new signings‚ Larsen says there is added work.

“We use these days for the gelling process.”

Larsen hopes the fighting spirit shown against Sundowns will prove key against Arrows.

“That was the most pleasing things about the draw with Sundowns‚" he opined.

“It’s a continuation of where we left off last season.”

Arrows play also for the first time in a fortnight following a five-goal thumping at Bloemfontein Celtic.

“I don’t read anything into that‚” cautioned Larsen.

“We must forget about what happened in Bloemfontein and be prepared for an Arrows’ backlash.”

Most read

  1. Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Highlands coach ODG Soccer
  2. Sredojevic fires back: Ex-Pirates coach says Zamalek report is ‘total nonsense’ Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane misses former Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic ... Soccer
  5. Former Pirates coach Sredojevic after joining Zamalek: 'It's dream come true' Soccer

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'

Related articles

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane likens rising star Keletso Makgalwa to a young ... Soccer
  2. Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Highlands coach ODG Soccer
  3. Sundowns have also had big wins against Celtic‚ Mosimane points out Soccer
  4. 'The game always teaches and humbles you‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. New Chippa star Maphangule breaks the hearts of Sundowns with last minute ... Soccer
  6. New Chippa star Maphangule breaks the hearts of Sundowns with last minute ... Soccer
X