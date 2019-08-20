Sundowns and Pirates face tough examination on the continent

They both host the return legs this weekend and need to turn around the ties if they are to advance.

Sundowns take on AS Otoho d’Oyo at Atteridgeville (kick off 7.30pm) after losing 2-1 in Owanda in tough conditions.

The Brazilians proved unable to train before the match because the pitch allocated to them was in poor condition and posed an injury risk.

They had to travel over an hour to reach the match venue from the closest hotel.

A late goal from Thapelo Morena in the first leg‚ which saw Sundowns trailing 2-0‚ could prove vital for Sundowns in the return match.