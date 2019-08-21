Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he is "relieved" to be in Egypt following his unceremonious departure from the Absa Premiership giants.

The 49-year-old Serbian-born coach‚ who had a convincing pre-season after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup‚ shocked football fans when he resigned from Pirates on Friday night.

The announcement came just 24 hours before Bucs’ 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Highlands Park‚ citing personal reasons.

On Saturday Zamalek president Mortada Mansour let the cat out the bag by announcing that Sredojevic would be the Cairo giants’ new coach.

Sredojevic‚ who arrives as the 23rd coaching change at the club in five years‚ said he is happy to be back at the training field to serve Zamalek fans and Egyptian football.

“Relieved that terrible week threatening to destroy me as human being and hardworking coach serving wholeheartedly Orlando Pirates and South African football with sleepless nights and tireless days is back like fish in the water to football training field to serve Zamalek and Egyptian football‚” the coach tweeted.

The Serbian had one year remaining on his three-year contract with the Buccaneers‚ whom he returned to for a second stint in 2017.