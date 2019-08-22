Neymar future remains up in air as PSG reject Real Madrid offer

Neymar remains no closer to getting his desired move away from Paris Saint-Germain amid reports Thursday said the French club have rejected an offer from Real Madrid of $111m plus players.

French sports daily L'Equipe said Real had offered cash plus Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because "the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations".

Paris paid €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona two years ago and their sporting director Leonardo is understood to be determined to only sell the forward for a deal considered to be of the same value.

Real have spent the summer trying to offload Bale, while James is unwanted after returning from a loan at Bayern Munich and Navas is no longer the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain hopeful of bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou, but Catalan daily Sport claims an attempt to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy for €160m at the end of the season has been firmly rejected in Paris.