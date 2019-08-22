Serious injuries to Mbatha‚ Mzava and Makhaula have left Owen da Gama worried

Da Gama bemoaned the fact that they were players he intended to bring on during the match on Saturday but he couldn’t because of the forced substitutions.

“Three forced changes. We had plans to bring on (Mokete) Mogaila with his speed to try and unlock them (Bucs) a little bit more but we couldn’t do that.”

“Thela (Ngobeni‚ the goalkeeper) this was his first game and Ndoro hasn’t played a full game this season.

“We had forced changes but as the Gods of football will have it‚ Marks Munyai came on as a forced sub and contributed to the goal and Wayde Jooste‚ who also came on as a sub‚ scored the goal.

“So in a way it helped us but it was not the way we had planned it.

“We really wanted to come out with full attack. We knew that Ndoro will give us 60 or 70 minutes and then we can bring on some pacey players.”